India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days
Hajj Committee of India cancels all Hajj applications due to pandemic
Ayodhya land deal row: Sanjay Singh claims house ‘attacked’ by BJP supporters
USAID to grant $115 mn to El Salvador to slow migration
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jun 2021 06:30:05      انڈین آواز

NATO leaders include attacks in space in their mutual defence clause

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

NATO leaders have expanded the use of their all for one, one for all, mutual defense clause to include a collective response to attacks in space. Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty states that an attack on any one of the 30 allies will be considered an attack on them all. Until now, it’s only applied to more traditional military attacks on land, sea, or in the air, and more recently in cyberspace. In a summit statement on Monday, the leaders said they “consider that attacks to, from, or within space” could be a challenge to NATO that threatens national and Euro-Atlantic prosperity, security, and stability, and could be as harmful to modern societies as a conventional attack.

Around 2,000 satellites orbit the earth, over half are operated by NATO countries.

In December 2019, NATO leaders declared space to be the alliance’s “fifth domain” of operations, after land, sea, air and cyberspace. Around 80 countries have satellites, and private companies are moving in, too.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India is one of the strongest contenders for medal at Olympics: Former hockey Coach

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Going by the current form and recent performances against strong sides ,India ...

No Sports ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Sports ministry on Friday announced that it will not send any official de ...

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz