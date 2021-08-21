FreeCurrencyRates.com

NATO Foreign Ministers express deep concern on grave developments in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Foreign Ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization today expressed deep concern on the grave developments in Afghanistan and call for an immediate end to the violence. They also expressed deep concerns about reports of serious human rights violations and abuses across Afghanistan.

In a statement issued after a meeting at Brussels, NATO Foreign Ministers have pledged to continue the safe evacuation of their citizens and partner country nationals. They said that the Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity and to build on the important political, economic and social achievements they have made over the last twenty years. They called on all parties in Afghanistan to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups.

