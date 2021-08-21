FreeCurrencyRates.com

NATO calls for immediate end to violence in Afghanistan

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has announced that it has suspended all support to war-torn Afghanistan and called for an end to the violence in the nation following the Taliban’s siege of Kabul. Yesterday, the Foreign Ministers of NATO met virtually to discuss Afghanistan’s situation.
The ministers expressed their deep concerns over the serious human rights violations and abuses across Afghanistan and called for an immediate end to the violence.

The alliance stressed that its immediate task now is to meet its commitments to continue the safe evacuation of our citizens, partner country nationals, and at-risk Afghans.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban’s control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities.

