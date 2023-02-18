Nationwide Pension Adalat on March 17

The Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare (DPPW) will hold a nationwide Pension Adalat on the 17th of March through video conferences. The Adalat objective is to the resolution of pensioners’ grievances within the framework of extant policy guidelines.

The department has accentuated on the exigency of settlement of pending pension cases and subsequent grievances by the concerned offices, predominantly the pension cases of super Senior Citizens aged 80 years and above and family pension cases.