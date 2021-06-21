Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe
More than 29 crore vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories by the Centre
US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin at White House
India to host summit on Green Hydrogen Initiatives involving BRICS nations
इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jun 2021 03:09:46      انڈین آواز

Nationwide free vaccination drive against COVID-19 begins for people above 18 years at govt facilities

AMN

The next phase of India’s vaccination drive will begin today in which the Centre will provide free Covid vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on 7th of this month that Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total production of the vaccine producers and provide to the states free of cost. No state government will have to spend anything for vaccines. Mr Modi had informed in his address to the nation that the system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only 150 rupees service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines.

The move is aimed at strengthening and further ramping up the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country. An early estimate suggests that the new policy will cost the Centre over 15 thousand crore rupees more than its previously allocated 35 thousand crore rupees for the Vaccination programme in the current financial year. The Centre will also pay the GST of 5 per cent on the vaccines procured. Till now, crores of people got free vaccines. From today, all adults above the age group of 18 in the country will get free vaccination at all government facilities.

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh A ...

خبرنامہ

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

The Indian Awaaz