Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party launches Manifesto for Nagaland Assembly Elections

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) today launched its election Manifesto for the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Elections.

The manifesto was released by Senior NDPP leader and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio along with NDPP President Chingwang Konyak.

In a release, NDPP Media Cell said that the manifesto is a reflection of the Party’s core values of democracy, progress and inclusivity while also outlining the vision and presenting a clear plan of action to make Nagaland a state of excellence.

The NDPP’s manifesto focuses on a range of issues including education, Health care, agriculture, infrastructure and job creation.

Some of the key proposals include establishment of world-class educational institutions, development of a robust healthcare system, modernization of agriculture and the promotion of entrepreneurship, construction of high-quality infrastructure, and creation of new job opportunities.