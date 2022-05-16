National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR

National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from today. On this occasion, the National Museum is offering a mixed bag of online and offline activities and events designed for both young and adults during the five days.

The exciting line-up of activities include Teachers’ Training Workshop in collaboration with CCRT Dwarka, Mata Sundari College, Delhi and the Indian Culture portal. This would be followed by a one-day Museum Educators’ meet which would see the participation of various central and state government museums across Delhi.

The Museum is collaborating with the Heritage Lab, Flow India, Access for All and Heritage for the Educators meet. The Educators’ Meet is National Museum’s pilot initiative, which has been conceptualized with an attempt at bringing government museum educators together on one platform to share and discuss about opportunities, challenges and their achievable solutions.

The National Museum will be open for extended opening hours on 18th, 19th and 20th of this month from 10 AM to 9 PM. Keeping this in consideration, the museum has designed gallery walks lead by curators, consultants and senior National Museum walk leaders, hands-on activities for children and activity counters for walk-in visitors, a special session with National Museum conservators etc.

The museum is also organizing dedicated walks and activities for children representing different NGOs.

Every evening there will be special live performances in the National Museum Auditorium. All performances will start at 7 PM each day. The SADHO Band will be performing Sufi Music on May 18th, Sudha Jagannath and her Brihanayika Natryasurabhe will be performing Bharatnatyam on May 19th, while Shagun Butani and her group from Sudhayaa Dance Foundation would present ABHISAAR, an Odissi performance compositions from the traditional repertoire of Odissi that find an echo in some of the artifacts at display in the National Museum.

The National Museum offers a unique rendezvous with ideas and experiences for visitors of all age groups, backgrounds and interests, and it has been working towards creating interest and awareness towards history, and arts among different audiences.

International Museum Day is celebrated by museums across the globe on May 18th, with the aim to generate awareness about the significant role of museums in community building, national and international cooperation as well as cultural exchange.

To celebrate International Museum Day, the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi is organizing a host of educational activities and programs under the theme of ‘Power of Museums’ as mentioned by the International Council of Museums ICOM.

Every year since 1977, ICOM has been organizing an International Museum Day, which represents a unique event for the international museum community.

The objective of this day is to raise awareness of the role that museums play as an ‘important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.’

The National Gallery of Modern Art will present weeklong celebrations with the theme from 16th to 20th of this month. Two seminal exhibitions focusing on the modern masters of Indian art titled, Hastantaran and Kshetragya will be inaugurated on 18th May by Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy in the presence of Culture Secretary Govind Mohan and Joint Secretary Lily Pandeya.

The exhibition Hastantaran invites the viewer to the artistic and spiritual journey of the Nandalal Bose (1882- 1966) traversing through different mediums, murals to lithographs and panel paintings done for Haripura session of Congress. Kshetragya celebrates the Navratnas of India’s National Art Treasures, with a special focus on the artistic interventions of Benode Behari Mukherjee and Ramkinkar Baij.

A series of guided walkthroughs and art workshops based on the art of Jamini Roy and Amrita Sher-Gil will form the core of the interdisciplinary program. Night at the Museum will be organized for underprivileged children during the extended visiting hours of the museum in the evening with 3D projection mapping.

Under the auspices of the cultural exchange program between India and Brazil, the exhibition titled, Brasilia and the construction of Modern Brazil will be inaugurated tomorrow in the presence of Petroleum and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi.