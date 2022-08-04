National Herald Case: ‘Not Scared Of Narendra Modi’, Says Rahul Gandhi On ED Raids

WEB DESK

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the office space of Young Indian (YI) company in the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald in Delhi related to the money laundering case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking to the media Thursday said he “Won’t be intimidated” by such moves and is “not scared of Narendra Modi”.

“You are talking about National Herald, it’s an intimidation attempt. They think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure…We won’t be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want,” said the congress leader while replying to a question by the media in Delhi, reported news agency