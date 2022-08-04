FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2022 08:23:11      انڈین آواز

National Herald Case: ‘Not Scared Of Narendra Modi’, Says Rahul Gandhi On ED Raids

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK
A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the office space of Young Indian (YI) company in the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald in Delhi related to the money laundering case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking to the media Thursday said he “Won’t be intimidated” by such moves and is “not scared of Narendra Modi”.

“You are talking about National Herald, it’s an intimidation attempt. They think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure…We won’t be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want,” said the congress leader while replying to a question by the media in Delhi, reported news agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG India: Judoka Tulikka wins Silver, Lovepreet gets bronze, Men and women hockey teams record contrasting wins 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Judoka Tulikka Maan  had to be content with a silver as she lost plus 78 kg final ...

CWG Men’s Hockey; India drub Canada 8-0 to lead pool B

Harpal Singh Bedi  Putting behind their tentative display against England, India pumped out all their ...

Parliament passes National Anti-Doping Bill 2021

Bill prohibits athletes, athlete support personnel and other persons from engaging in doping AMN / WEB ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart