National Education Policy to reorient India’s Education as per global benchmarks: Dr Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh has said that the National Education Policy- 2020 will reorient India’s Education Policy as per global benchmarks.

He was addressing the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Education Summit in New Delhi today.

Dr Singh said, National Education Policy is the biggest path-breaking reform in India since independence as the new policy is not only progressive and visionary but is also in keeping with the emerging needs and requirements of 21st century India.

He said, it also gives due priority to the inherent talent, knowledge, skill, and aptitude of the students, rather than focusing only on degrees.

The Minister said, Education policy advocates creative and multidisciplinary curriculum that includes humanities, languages, culture, sports and fitness, health and well-being, in addition to science and mathematics.