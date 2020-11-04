‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 92.09%

India has achieved another significant milestone in its fight against COVID, as more than 76 lakh people have recovered from the infection so far. The national recovery rate has reached 92.09 per cent.

With overall recovery of nearly 76 lakh 56 thousand patients, the recovered cases in the country stand at over 14 times the number of active cases.

Over 53 thousand patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases reported in the same time span stood at nearly 46 thousand.

The active caseload of the country has also fallen below 6.5 per cent.

The total positive cases in the country today stands at five lakh 33 thousand 787 which comprises merely 6.42 per cent of the total reported cases.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day along with a steadily falling and sustained low mortality rate, India’s trend of registering decreasing active cases continues.

Health Ministry said that enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States and Union Territories and total dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries in the country.

It said, this has also led to a commensurate dip in the fatality rate which stands at 1.49 per cent.

The Health Ministry informed that 514 case fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours of which nearly 75 per cent are concentrated in ten States and Union Territories.

