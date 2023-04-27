National Cancer Institute (NCI) will play an important role towards cancer-free India: Nitin Gadkari

AMN

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said, research is the only way to prevent diseases like cancer, and research institutes like National Cancer Institute (NCI) will play an important role towards a cancer-free India. Mr.Gadkari was addressing the dedication ceremony of the National Cancer Institute situated at the outer Ring-Road of Jamtha in Nagpur today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat were present on this occasion.

Spread across 25 acres and having a 450-bed capacity, the National Cancer Institute will provide preventive medical treatment and diagnosis of cancer. It is expected to serve the people of central India and neighbouring States. Mr. Gadkari also appreciated that this institute will also work on research and treatment of thalassemia and sickle cell which will benefit the patients of this disease in East Vidarbha.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, appreciated the high-class construction and infrastructure of the Institute and said, providing quality treatment for diseases like cancer is a challenge and the government is trying to provide these facilities cost-effectively.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that children are being treated free of charge in the ‘Pediatric Ward’ of NCI. Mr. Fadnavis stressed efforts will be made to provide advanced systems like proton beam, and carbon ion therapy in the field of cancer treatment at cost-effective rates in NCI.

NCI has been set up by an NGO, Dr Abaji Thatte Seva, and Research Institute and it has been operational since 2017.