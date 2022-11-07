National Cancer Awareness Day observed

AMN

National Cancer Awareness Day was observed today. This day is observed annually to highlight the significance and promote awareness about the diagnosis, treatment, and early detection of the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

In India, nearly 1.1 million new cases of cancer are reported annually.

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on 7th November for the last 8 years coinciding with the birth anniversary of the Nobel-prize-winning scientist Madame Curie.