National award winning film actor Sanchari Vijay passes away

WEB DESK

National award winning Kannada film actor Sanchari Vijay, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru, passed away today. The 38-year old actor had sustained severe injuries after a fall from the bike late Saturday night. The actor was in a coma and on life support. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has expressed grief on the passing away of the gifted actor.

The actor’s family has informed that they have agreed to donate the deceased actor’s organs.

Vijay acted in a slew of Kannada films including Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Varthamana and Sipaayi among others. He rose to fame with the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu, which also fetched him the National Award in 2014 for acting.