Nation always first has to be guiding principle for Civil Servant: Vice President

Staff Reporter

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 16th Civil Services Day celebrations in New Delhi today, April 20. In his address, the Vice President said that Civil Services Day is an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments and excellence in work.

He said that On this day in 1947, the Iron Man of India- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel referred to the Civil Servants as the ‘Steel Frame of India’. The Vice President stressed that it is our collective ‘Dharma’ to always keep the interest of Bharat uppermost.

Highlighting the importance of Civil Services, the Vice President said that even after succeeding in the toughest exam, the fiscal benefits of Civil Servants are not comparable to the alternatives available. But there is something special in civil service, which gives a unique opportunity to a Civil Servant to serve and uplift the people, he added. Union Minister for the Department of Personnel and Training Dr. Jitendra Singh and other dignitaries from various government departments were also present at the event.