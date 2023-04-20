इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2023 02:33:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nation always first has to be guiding principle for Civil Servant: Vice President

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 16th Civil Services Day celebrations in New Delhi today, April 20. In his address, the Vice President said that Civil Services Day is an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments and excellence in work.

He said that On this day in 1947, the Iron Man of India- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel referred to the Civil Servants as the ‘Steel Frame of India’. The Vice President stressed that it is our collective ‘Dharma’ to always keep the interest of Bharat uppermost.

Highlighting the importance of Civil Services, the Vice President said that even after succeeding in the toughest exam, the fiscal benefits of Civil Servants are not comparable to the alternatives available. But there is something special in civil service, which gives a unique opportunity to a Civil Servant to serve and uplift the people, he added. Union Minister for the Department of Personnel and Training Dr. Jitendra Singh and other dignitaries from various government departments were also present at the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart