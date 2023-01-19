NASA awards 425 million to Boeing Company for agency’s sustainable flight demonstrator project

WEB DESK

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, has awarded 425 million dollars to Boeing Company for the agency’s sustainable flight demonstrator project. Under the project, Boeing will work with NASA to build, test, and fly a full-scale demonstrator aircraft and validate technologies aimed at lowering emissions. The space agency said that over the next seven years, NASA will invest 425 million dollars, while Boeing and its partners will contribute the remainder of the agreement funding estimated at about 725 million dollars.

The Transonic Truss-Braced Wing demonstrator single-aisle airplane aims to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30 percent. The concept involves an aircraft with extra-long, ultrathin wings stabilized by diagonal struts and higher-aspect ratios that could eventually accommodate advanced propulsion systems.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the goal of the project is to produce and test a full-scale demonstrator that will help lead to fuel-efficient future commercial airliners.