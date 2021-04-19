Narcotics worth Rs 3,000 crore seized from fishing vessel in Arabian Sea

AMN / WEB DESK
Indian Navy has confiscated over 300 kilograms of narcotic substances worth three thousand crore rupees. Indian Naval Ship Suvarna encountered a fishing vessel with suspicious movements while on surveillance patrol in the Arabian Sea. The ship’s team conducted search operation on the vessel which led to the seizure of narcotics substances.
This is a major catch not only in terms of the quantity and cost but also from the perspective of disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations.
Apart from the human costs from drug addiction, the spoils of narcotics trade feed syndicates involved in terrorism, radicalisation and criminal activities.