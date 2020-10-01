Nagpur Municipal Corporation launches Mobile COVID Test Centres

AMN

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started Mobile COVID Test Centres in order to stop spread of Corona virus in city. The fleet of 12 buses in civic bus transport facility are converted into Swab Collection Centres where a doctor, nursing and sanitary staff will be deployed.

The vehicle will visit each zone of the city for aggressive testing. These buses were flagged off on Wednesday, at the hands of Mayor Sandip Joshi and NMC Commissioner B. Radhakrishanan.

Under the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign launched by the State Government, health survey of citizens in Nagpur is underway and these Mobile Covid Testing Labs will play an important role in identification of such patients.

NMC has already decentralized RT-PCR and antigen testing facilities in Nagpur. Nagpur District has registered over 78,000 COVID cases so far.