Nagaland to showcase culture, festivities along with investment opportunities in B20 meeting: CM Rio

Nagaland is hosting the fourth and final B20 (Business 20)sessions organised in the Northeast as part of G-20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan will grace the B20 Conference on 5th April to be held at State Banquet Hall Kohima.

Briefing media persons at Chumoukedima today, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, the meet will witness the convergence of 64 overseas delegates from 29 countries and diplomatic delegations which include six Ambassadors from Costa Rica, Cuba, Island, Jamaica, Paraguay, one Deputy Head of Missions from Estonia, and two Council Generals from Costa Rica and Germany.

He also said, focused trade and business delegations from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Iceland, Japan, and UAE will participate in the B20 Programme.

Rio said, Confederation of Indian Industry along with the state government would facilitate Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government meetings.

The Chief Minister also said the state government is not only making elaborate arrangements to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also to provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with exposure to Nagaland’s culture, local cuisine, art, festivities and scenic beauty.

The delegates will be arriving in the state on April 4.

During the three-day stay at Kohima, the delegates will be taken to the landmarks of the state including the Kisama Heritage Village to elicit the feeling of a mini Hornbill Festival and Kohima war cemetery.