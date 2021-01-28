Nagaland to join rest of the country in National Immunization Day on Jan 31

AMN

Nagaland will join the rest of the country in the National Immunization Day on Sunday. State Immunization Officer, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Ritu Thurr said, the department is all geared up to administer Polio drops to all eligible children from 0-5 years throughout the state in 2206 Polio Booths to be manned by 9096 health personnel and 441 supervisors along with vaccines and other logistics. Dr. Thurr said special focus will be given to the migrant population with an aim to prevent importation of Polio cases.