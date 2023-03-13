Nagaland reports 723 cases of Acute Respiratory Infections & 37 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses

AMN

723 cases of Acute Respiratory Infections/Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) and 37 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) have been reported in Nagaland. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland today informed that though these reported cases have not been laboratory confirmed, it is undertaking real-time surveillance of cases of Influenza and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections.

The Department said, it is also keeping a close watch on all hospital admissions with breathing difficulties. The State Health department further advised that to limit transmission of these diseases, one needs to maintain respiratory and Hand Hygiene, early reporting of symptoms to Health Care Workers to initiate early care and treatment and limit contact with those people who are suffering from respiratory illness.