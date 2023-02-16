इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 06:29:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nagaland must unite, without unity no development can happen: John Barla

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

BJP Leader and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla said that considering the huge response from the people during the party election campaign tour in Eastern Nagaland indicates the people of the state want development.

John Barla accompanied by BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, BJP National spokesperson and in charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli and senior party leaders visited 56-Noklak and 59 Seyochung Sitimi Assembly constituencies and campaigned for their party candidates sitting MLA H Haying and sitting Minister V Khashiho Sangtam respectively yesterday.

Addressing media persons after returning from the campaign tour at BJP office Dimapur last evening, Barla said the people of Nagaland must unite, stating that without unity no development can happen. He said after the BJP came to power, many developmental works have been implemented in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the party will provide more infrastructure development after the formation of the BJP-NDPP government in the state.

Nalin Kholi said, the party believed that the people of Nagaland will bless the formation of NDPP and BJP government again in 2023 for the 14th NLA elections. Kohli said a host of BJP leaders will be visiting the state in the coming days and the dates will be announced after the modalities are completed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart