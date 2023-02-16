Nagaland must unite, without unity no development can happen: John Barla

AMN

BJP Leader and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla said that considering the huge response from the people during the party election campaign tour in Eastern Nagaland indicates the people of the state want development.

John Barla accompanied by BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, BJP National spokesperson and in charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli and senior party leaders visited 56-Noklak and 59 Seyochung Sitimi Assembly constituencies and campaigned for their party candidates sitting MLA H Haying and sitting Minister V Khashiho Sangtam respectively yesterday.

Addressing media persons after returning from the campaign tour at BJP office Dimapur last evening, Barla said the people of Nagaland must unite, stating that without unity no development can happen. He said after the BJP came to power, many developmental works have been implemented in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the party will provide more infrastructure development after the formation of the BJP-NDPP government in the state.

Nalin Kholi said, the party believed that the people of Nagaland will bless the formation of NDPP and BJP government again in 2023 for the 14th NLA elections. Kohli said a host of BJP leaders will be visiting the state in the coming days and the dates will be announced after the modalities are completed.