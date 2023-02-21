Nagaland: Leaders of all political parties hold rallies across state

AMN

In Nagaland, top leaders of all the political parties held extensive rallies across the State on Tuesday. Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah asserted to continue the development works under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a joint rally of NDPP and BJP at Tuensang Sadar, Mr. Shah said that Nagaland witnessed massive peace and progress during the NDA rule. He said that steps have been taken to restore peace in North East. Mr. Shah promised to increase the cap of Ayushman Bharat from five lakh to 10 lakh rupees if NDPP – BJP alliance retains power.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed an election rally at Dimapur .Mr. Kharge alleged that the NDPP and BJP governments only looted the State. He said that the BJP never kept their promises. Mr. Kharge promised to provide 3000 rupees of old age pension per month in Nagaland if his party comes to power.

The Congress President alleged that Narendra Modi is only working for the interest of a few selected businessmen. He said that Congress is the only party which is fighting for the constitution and democracy. All the contesting candidates are trying to woo the voters in the State. Polling for the 59 seats will be held on the 27th of this month. The BJP won one seat uncontested.