इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2023 06:06:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nagaland: Leaders of all political parties hold rallies across state

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Nagaland, top leaders of all the political parties held extensive rallies across the State on Tuesday. Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah asserted to continue the development works under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a joint rally of NDPP and BJP at Tuensang Sadar, Mr. Shah said that Nagaland witnessed massive peace and progress during the NDA rule. He said that steps have been taken to restore peace in North East. Mr. Shah promised to increase the cap of Ayushman Bharat from five lakh to 10 lakh rupees if NDPP – BJP alliance retains power.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed an election rally at Dimapur .Mr. Kharge alleged that the NDPP and BJP governments only looted the State. He said that the BJP never kept their promises. Mr. Kharge promised to provide 3000 rupees of old age pension per month in Nagaland if his party comes to power.

The Congress President alleged that Narendra Modi is only working for the interest of a few selected businessmen. He said that Congress is the only party which is fighting for the constitution and democracy. All the contesting candidates are trying to woo the voters in the State. Polling for the 59 seats will be held on the 27th of this month. The BJP won one seat uncontested.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل گوتیرش نےخوشحال اور پُرامن افریقہ کے لیے اپنے حمایت کا اظہار کیا

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے افریقن یونین ک ...

زلزلہ تباہی: جب تک ’ضرورت ہے‘ امدادی قافلے شام جاتے رہیں گے-UN

اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی ٹیموں نے بتایا ہے کہ زلزلے سے ہولناک تب ...

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart