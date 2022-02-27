Nagaland launches Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization drive

AMN

Along with the rest of the country, Nagaland launched the Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) drive across the 16 districts today. The pulse polio vaccination will be administered to an estimated 1, 51,458 children between 0-5 years of age in the state.

Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Neikhrielie Khimiao officially launched the state-level National Immunisation day at Urban Primary Health Centres, Seikhazou, Kohima. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Director, Dr. Khimiao said polio immunization drive has brought about changes in the lives of millions of people in the country by eradicating the poliovirus from the country. He also congratulated the officers for tirelessly working towards the immunization drive for effectiveness and bringing about change.

A total of 2,206 Polio Booths has been set up in the state manned by 9,096 health personnel and 441 supervisors along with vaccines and other logistics, while special focus is given to migrant population with an aim to prevent importation of Polio cases.

The day’s IPPI campaign will be followed by house-to-house visitation on February 28 and March 1.