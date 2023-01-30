Nagaland: JDU declares 1st candidate for assembly polls

AMN

In Nagaland, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) has officially declared the candidature of Kitoho S Rotokha from 5 Ghaspani II for the ensuing State Assembly elections. This was announced yesterday by JDU president Nagaland NSN Lotha in presence of party national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh and other Central leaders during the declaration programme held at Dimapur Town Hall.

JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alleged the BJP betrayed the Naga people during the last 2018 election. Therefore, the party has decided to contest the election believing that the commitment of the people will be fulfilled, added Mr. Singh.