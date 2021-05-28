Nagaland govt extends statewide lockdown till 11th June

AMN

Nagaland Government has extended the statewide total lockdown with the existing guidelines till 11th of June. The State has been under the lockdown since May 14.

Addressing media persons today at Nagaland Civil Secretariat Kohima, State Spokesperson on COVID-19 and Minister Neiba Kronu, said the High Powered Committee, HPC today decided to extend the Statewide total lockdown with the existing guidelines till 11th June. The decision was taken in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State and as per the feedback received from all the District Task Forces.

Kronu also said that to check the spread of the virus in rural areas, a system of community surveillance has been put in place.

The Spokesperson said, the ongoing vaccination drive will continue to be aggressively implemented across the State. Kronu further said Ministers, Advisors, and MLAs have been assigned to the districts to monitor effective measures to prevent and control COVID-19.