‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
Schools, colleges may open on June 13 in Bangladesh: Education Minister
President, VP, PM greet people on Buddha Jayanti
Over a million people die in China due to smoking-related diseases every year: NHC-WHO report
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 May 2021 11:41:12      انڈین آواز

Nagaland govt extends statewide lockdown till 11th June

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Nagaland Government has extended the statewide total lockdown with the existing guidelines till 11th of June. The State has been under the lockdown since May 14.

Addressing media persons today at Nagaland Civil Secretariat Kohima, State Spokesperson on COVID-19 and Minister Neiba Kronu, said the High Powered Committee, HPC today decided to extend the Statewide total lockdown with the existing guidelines till 11th June. The decision was taken in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State and as per the feedback received from all the District Task Forces.

Kronu also said that to check the spread of the virus in rural areas, a system of community surveillance has been put in place.

The Spokesperson said, the ongoing vaccination drive will continue to be aggressively implemented across the State. Kronu further said Ministers, Advisors, and MLAs have been assigned to the districts to monitor effective measures to prevent and control COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi in Finals, Simranjit, Monika ,Jasmine lose in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Veteran Mary Kom and seasoned campaigner Sakshi chalked out hard fought wins ...

Boxing : India’s assured of 15 medals,Amit, Vikas and Varinder in semis

By Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion Amit Panghal survived a scare before overpowering Kharkhuu Enkhmand ...

IOA affirms its commitment to ensure safety of Indian Contingent at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday extended its full support to the I ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz