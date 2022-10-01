Nagaland government bans Popular Front of India and organizations affiliated for alleged terror activities

AMN

Nagaland government has banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and organizations affiliated with it in the state. In an order issued yesterday, State government said that the Central Government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has declared the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an unlawful association. The state government has directed that the Commissioner of Police, the District Magistrates, and the Deputy Commissioners exercise the powers accordingly. This comes as a follow-up to Union Home Ministry’s order on September 28 banning the PFI for the period of five years.