Saturday, October 1, 2022
Latest:

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The real voice of india

REGIONAL AWAAZ 

Nagaland government bans Popular Front of India and organizations affiliated for alleged terror activities

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments

AMN

Nagaland government has banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and organizations affiliated with it in the state. In an order issued yesterday, State government said that the Central Government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has declared the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an unlawful association. The state government has directed that the Commissioner of Police, the District Magistrates, and the Deputy Commissioners exercise the powers accordingly. This comes as a follow-up to Union Home Ministry’s order on September 28 banning the PFI for the period of five years.

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz (theindianawaaz.com) is a fast growing English news website based in New Delhi. Website covers Politics, Economy/Business, Entertainment, Health, Education, Technology, Fashion, Lifestyle, Stock Market, Commercial issues and much more. It has separate sections in Hindi and Urdu too.

You May Also Like

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces competition for city beautification and cleanliness for cities

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

J&K: Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla district

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

3-Day National Seminar on Ladakh History, Culture and Heritage concludes in Leh

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.