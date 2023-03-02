इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 09:44:13      انڈین آواز
Nagaland Elections: CM Neiphiu Rio registers easy victory from his Northern Angami-2 seat

AMN

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Nagaland is underway amid tight security. NDPP has got 16 seats and leading in another 8, while BJP bagged 11 seats, NPP got 4 and NCP and RPI (Athawale) won 2 seats each. Independent candidates bagged 4 seats.
The incumbent Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio registered an easy victory from his Northern Angami -2 seat.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Y Patton, State BJP president Temjen Imna Along, former Chief Minister T R Zeliang, NPF leader Kuzholuzo Neinu and NCP leader Pongshi Phom also registered victories.

Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, both from NDPP won the elections.

خبرنامہ

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

بہار: بھوجپور میں دو روزہ موٹے اناجوں کےمہوتسو کا انعقاد

AMN / BHOJPUR بہار،بھوجپور میں 28 فروری سے 1 مارچ 2023 تک دو روزہ موٹ ...

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

