Nagaland Elections: CM Neiphiu Rio registers easy victory from his Northern Angami-2 seat

AMN

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Nagaland is underway amid tight security. NDPP has got 16 seats and leading in another 8, while BJP bagged 11 seats, NPP got 4 and NCP and RPI (Athawale) won 2 seats each. Independent candidates bagged 4 seats.

The incumbent Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio registered an easy victory from his Northern Angami -2 seat.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Y Patton, State BJP president Temjen Imna Along, former Chief Minister T R Zeliang, NPF leader Kuzholuzo Neinu and NCP leader Pongshi Phom also registered victories.

Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, both from NDPP won the elections.