Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer urges voters to support clean election

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland, V Shashank Shekhar has urged the voters, especially in the villages to support clean election.

He said this while addressing an Orientation Workshop on Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Field Office Kohima, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry in association with Office of Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland at Kohima on Saturday.

The CEO also asked the Private Registered Troops (PRTs) on how best they can help reach the message to the masses in enrolling their names in the Electoral Roll and practicing democratic way of exercising their franchise.

Shekhar encouraged and urged the PRTs to be more active in mobilising young generation in all levels through different activities and educate them about the SVEEP.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner & DEO Kohima, Shanavas C lamented that most people in the state considered illegal activities during election such as collecting money, having fest and receiving gifts are normal.

In this regard, he called upon the younger generation to work towards changing the attitude of the general public towards election process and having a free and fair election. 

