By Nirender Dev

Nagaland and Meghalaya ready to go to polls assembly elections on Monday. In Nagaland, stage has been set to conduct peaceful polling in the state. Polling personnel along with poll materials have been dispatched to their voting booths.

A total of 183 candidates are in the fray. Polling will be held for 59 seats as the BJP already bagged one seat uncontested.

Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed across the state and vigil has also been intensified along the Indo-Myanmar border. Inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have been sealed to avoid any untoward incidents.

The DGP along with the Chief Electoral Officer and other senior officials visited Wokha and Mokakchung districts in the last 48 hours to review the law and order situation. Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed across the state and vigil has also been intensified along the Indo-Myanmar border.

In Meghalaya, one polling official died in an accident, when a vehicle in which the poll party was traveling, overturned. The incident occurred last night at Potamati village when the poll party was going to the Jangrapara polling station under the Tikrikilla constituency in the West Garo Hills district.

Two seriously injured officials have been shifted to the hospital while others were given treatment for minor injuries. Chesham Ch Marak deputed as 2nd Polling officer succumbed to injuries.

The CEO said Chesan Marak was a keen and dedicated official and a flag bearer of democracy. The election department has announced an ex gratia of 15 lakh rupees for the family of the deceased.

Polling parties have left for difficult polling stations. A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women, are in the fray for 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The election in Sohiong constituency was adjourned due to the demise of a UDP candidate.

The Chief Electoral Officer, F.R Kharkongnor told media that webcasting of polling will be held in about 1000 polling stations to ensure fair and free polling in Meghalaya.