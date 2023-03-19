Nagaland all set to host G20 Business Summit 2023 at Kohima on April 5

AMN

Nagaland is all set to host the G20 Business Summit 2023 at Kohima on April 5. Nagaland Chief Secretary Mr J Alam, said the State Government is fully prepared and preparations are underway for a grand welcome of the G20 delegates. He said, various infrastructure at the airport, roads and venues are being revamped for the grand event.

Mr. Alam said about 110 delegates are being expected to visit, of which about 100 will be from 28 G20 countries and the remaining from international organizations that are part of the grouping.

Delegates from big continental corporations, ambassadors and other senior representatives of their respective countries will be attending the summit, he added.

The state Chief Secretary said the business meeting will mainly focus on agriculture & allied services, the food processing industry and tourism. He expressed hope that through this event, the State will be able to create investment opportunities.

He also informed that besides the business summit and cultural events, showcasing the strengths of Nagaland will be another highlight of the event.

The Chief Secretary informed that the delegates will arrive on special flights on April 4. He said, the delegates will be accorded a formal welcome on the day of their arrival at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima. The business meetings will take place at the State Banquet Hall on April 5. Thereafter, a cultural evening is scheduled at Kisama Naga Heritage Village where the famous Hornbill Festival will be showcased for the guests.