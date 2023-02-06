इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2023 01:40:03      انڈین آواز
Nagaland: 12 political parties in fray for assembly elections to be held on Feb 27

AMN

Besides independent candidates, 12 political parties are in the fray for the forthcoming assembly elections in Nagaland to be held on 27th of this month. Many political parties which have not been in the forefront in state politics are making an entry in this election.

Rising People’s Party, North East Democratic Front, RPI(A) and LJP (Ram Vilas) will be entering the arena for the first time.

The Republican Party of India (A) and the Janata Dal (United) released the list of candidates yesterday for the upcoming assembly elections. Naga People’s Front (NPF) has announced names of six more candidates, taking the total to 21 candidates. Congress also released four more names adding the candidates list to 25. Aam Aadmi Party said, it will announce the intending candidates on February 7 , which is also the last date for filing of nominations.

