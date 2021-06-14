Naftali Bennett sworn-in as new Prime Minister of Israel; PM Modi extends greetings

WEB DESK

Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to unite the nation frayed by four elections in two years of political stalemate. He said his government would work for the sake of all the people. He added that the priorities would be reforms in education, health and cutting red tape.

Mr Benjamin Netanyahu – Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister – will remain head of the right-wing Likud Party and become Leader of the Opposition. The new coalition was approved in a razor-thin vote of 60-59, with one abstention. US President Joe Biden sent his congratulations to Mr Bennett, saying he looked forward to strengthening the close and enduring bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Naftali Bennett on becoming Israel’s Prime Minister. In a tweet today, Mr. Modi has said, both the countries will celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year. The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to meeting Naftali Bennett and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In another tweet, Mr. Modi also expressed his gratitude to former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, Mr. Netanyahu has successfully completed his tenure as the Prime Minister of Israel. Mr. Modi conveyed his profound gratitude to Mr. Netanyahu for the leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership.