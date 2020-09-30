Nadda to meet Bihar BJP leaders over election strategy, seat sharing

By Nitin Mahajan

BJP National President JP Nadda is likely to meet top party leaders from Bihar today over the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections and to discuss seat-sharing.

The meeting between Nadda and other leaders from Bihar will be held at the party’s office in New Delhi.

The meeting has been called as confusion exists in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing.

While the BJP had earlier said that it will fight the elections under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), another NDA ally, has been demanding a larger number of seats.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

In the 2015 assembly polls, JD-U, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner. On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies.

RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 percent), followed by RJD with 18.35 percent and JD-U (16.83 percent).

Differences later emerged between the RJD and JD-U, resulting in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA