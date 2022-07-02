FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers’ meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday inaugurated the party’s national officer bearers’ meeting at International Convention Centre in Hyderabad, ahead of the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

A group of dancers performed outside the International Convention Centre where BJP’s national executive meeting will begin today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Hyderabad to participate in the National Executive meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad today to participate in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre will also attend the meeting.

PM Modi is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

In his speech, the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party’s mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

