इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2020 02:30:18

Nadda directs party workers to expose corruption in TMC

Published On:

AGENCIES

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda has directed the party workers to expose all the corruption in the Trinamool Congress TMC.

In an organizational meeting with party workers in Siliguri today, he directed to inform the people about the tyranny of the ruling party and the culture of cut-money in the state.

After the meeting, the party State General Secretary Sayantan Basu told reporters that detailed discussion about the preparations for each Assembly constituency for the upcoming elections was held in meeting.

Mr. Nadda laid special emphasis on enhancing the performance and efficiency of the team at the booth level.

Mr Basu said, Mr Nadda expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling party’s terror in the state.

BJP workers in the state are facing fierce struggle every day and he also expressed concern over the killing of more than a hundred party workers.

Besides, the State Government’s negligence in dealing with Corona was also discussed in today’s meeting, he added.

During the day-long visit to North Bengal, Mr Nadda paid homage to Tagore Panchanan Burman at a ceremony at Nauka Ghat and later worshiped at the Anandamoyi Kalibari Temple.

