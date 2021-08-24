FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nadda criticizes Maharashtra govt for arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane

AMN

BJP President J P Nadda has criticized the Maharashtra government for the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane. In a tweet, Mr Nadda said that the arrest of the Union Minister by the State government is a violation of constitutional values.

Mr Nadda said that the BJP will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action.

He said, the party is receiving huge support in the Jan-Aashirvad Yatra which has jolted the rivals.

He added that the BJP will continue to fight democratically and the journey will continue.

