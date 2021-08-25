Nadda criticizes Congress for remarks made by its leaders in Punjab on Kashmir & Pakistan

By Sudhir Kumar

BJP President J P Nadda has criticized the Congress for the remarks made by its leaders in Punjab on Kashmir and Pakistan.

In a tweet, Mr Nadda demanded the topmost national leadership of the Congress to state clearly whether they support the remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan made by Congress leaders in Punjab.

He said, silence on the matter by the party will be seen as implicit support to such objectionable remarks.

The BJP Chief said that the recent comments by Punjab Congress leaders, who enjoy the patronage of the topmost state leadership as well as the High Command in Delhi, are reprehensible.

He said, they are repeatedly making irresponsible statements that have grave implications on national security.

Later addressing media on the issue, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has termed the remarks made by Malwinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg , who are the advisors of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as unfortunate.

Mr Patra demanded the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to make the stand of his party clear on this issue.