Nadda calls upon Party workers to focus on BJP’S victory in upcoming Assembly elections

Staff Reporter

BJP President J.P Nadda has called upon the Party leaders and workers to leave no stone unturned to ensure BJP’S victory in the upcoming assembly elections in nine States this year.

In his inaugural address on the first day of the National Executive Meeting in New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Nadda also asked them to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi the way he worked in the recently held Gujarat Assembly polls. Briefing media about the meeting, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted Mr. Nadda as saying that the BJP’s victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections is historic and extraordinary. Mr. Nadda said, 72,000 booths were identified in 100 Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP was weak but the party has reached out to 1.30 lakh booths in the areas to strengthen the party base.

Mr. Nadda in his address also talked about the Panch Pran given by the Prime Minister which includes freedom from traces of the colonial past, holding pride in the tradition of India, commitment to making a developed India, unity in diversity, and making citizens responsible towards the nation. He also highlighted the work culture of New India citing the example of the COVID vaccination programme which provided over 220 crore doses. The Party president also remarked that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world by surpassing the UK. Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad also informed that Mr. Nadda said, it is for the first time that the President of India has come from a tribal community adding that BJP has given respect to deprived sections of the society.

Addressing another press conference in the evening, Union Minister and senior Party leader Nirmala Sitharaman informed that the National Executive Meeting also discussed a political resolution over nine points moved by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. She informed that the first discussion was on how opposition parties are using alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP to present a negative campaign. She said, the opposition has levelled false allegations against Mr. Modi over the issue of Pegasus, Rafale, Enforcement Directorate, Central Vista, Reservation and Demonetisation but all their allegations were rejected by the Court.

Ms. Sitharaman said that during the meeting it was discussed that India’s image on the global stage is very high by the efforts of the Prime Minister be it G20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or UN Security Council leadership for a short period. She said, the national executive also thanked Mr. Modi for the global acceptance of the G20 mantra under India’s presidency of One Earth, One Family and One Future.

Ms. Sitharaman also informed that during the meeting, a briefing on party activities of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Karnataka was also held.