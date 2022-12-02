NADA develops Apps to assist athletes to verify medicines with prohibited substances

AMN

National Anti-Doping Agency of India, NADA is developing Apps to assist athletes to verify medicines with prohibited substances.

Attending the Inclusion Conclave in New Delhi on Friday, NADA Director-General and CEO Ritu Sain said that anti-doping program is inclusive and athletes with disabilities remain at the core.

Speaking on the occasion, Youth Affairs and Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi said that anti-doping cannot be ignored while the country is striving for excellence in sports. NADA India is also in process of sensitising 20 Dope Control Officers to specialise in collecting samples of Athletes with Disabilities in keeping with the different needs.