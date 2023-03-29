Myanmar’s Ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi’s party NLD deregistered

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National League for Democracy (NLD) led by the ousted State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, has been deregistered as a political party after it failed to register under the stringent political parties registration law imposed by the military government of Myanmar. The last date for registration of political parties at the union level and at the region level ended on Monday.

In a broadcast on Tuesday, the government run media Myawaddy TV announced that 40 political parties were dissolved as they failed to register with the Union Election Commission (UEC) of the military government of Myanmar. In total, 63 parties have registered at the union or region level, reports Reuters.

The new law for registration requires at least 1 lakh members within 90 days of registration for parties operating at the national level. They are also required to open offices in at least half of the country’s townships within 6 months.

Last month, the military government of Myanmar led by General Min Aung Hlaing extended the emergency and postponed the elections in the country by 6 months. Earlier, it had promised to hold elections in the country within 2 years after ousting the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The National League for Democracy (NLD), led by the former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi had achieved a massive victory in the 2020 national elections in Myanmar. However, the military did not allow the new parliament to meet, accusing the NLD of indulging in electoral fraud and malpractices. Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in February 2021 and convicted under charges of corruption, electoral fraud among others.