इंडियन आवाज़     29 Mar 2023 04:15:59      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Myanmar’s Ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi’s party NLD deregistered

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National League for Democracy (NLD) led by the ousted State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, has been deregistered as a political party after it failed to register under the stringent political parties registration law imposed by the military government of Myanmar. The last date for registration of political parties at the union level and at the region level ended on Monday. 

In a broadcast on Tuesday, the government run media Myawaddy TV announced that 40 political parties were dissolved as they failed to register with the Union Election Commission (UEC) of the military government of Myanmar. In total, 63 parties have registered at the union or region level, reports Reuters.
The new law for registration requires at least 1 lakh members within 90 days of registration for parties operating at the national level. They are also required to open offices in at least half of the country’s townships within 6 months. 

Last month, the military government of Myanmar led by General Min Aung Hlaing extended the emergency and postponed the elections in the country by 6 months. Earlier, it had promised to hold elections in the country within 2 years after ousting the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The National League for Democracy (NLD), led by the former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi had achieved a massive victory in the 2020 national elections in Myanmar. However, the military did not allow the new parliament to meet, accusing the NLD of indulging in electoral fraud and malpractices. Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in February 2021 and convicted under charges of corruption, electoral fraud among others. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart