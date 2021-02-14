Myanmar’s Military junta suspends laws constraining security forces from detaining suspects or searching private property

AMN/ WEB DESK
In Myanmar, the military junta has suspended laws constraining security forces from detaining suspects or searching private property without court approval. The military junta also ordered the arrest of well-known backers of mass protests against this month’s coup.
A series of announcements came on the eighth day of country-wide demonstrations against the February 1 coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Military ruler General Min Aung Hlaing signed an order yesterday suspending three sections of laws for protecting the privacy and security of the citizens, which had been introduced during the gradual liberalisation. The junta also appealed to civil servants who have been following the civil disobedience campaign to return to work.
The coup has prompted the biggest street protests in more than a decade and has been denounced by western countries. The United States has already announced some sanctions on the ruling generals.