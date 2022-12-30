Myanmar military court extends Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail term by further 7 years, making it overall 33

WEBDESK

A Myanmar military court has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to a further seven years in prison for corruption, taking her overall jail time to 33 years. The country’s former democratically-elected leader has been under house arrest since a military ousted her government in a coup in February 2021.

Since then she’s faced 18 months of trials on 19 charges. Today, she was sentenced on the final five charges she faced. A court found her guilty of corruption because she had not followed regulations in renting a helicopter for a government minister.

She had already been convicted of 14 different crimes including breaching Covid public safety rules, importing walkie-talkies and violating the official secrets act. She has denied all the charges against her.

The 77-year-old Nobel laureate has spent most of her time in detention under house arrest in the capital Nay Pyi Taw. The UN Security Council called for her release last week.