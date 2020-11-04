‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end
To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar
GST collection surpasses Rs one lakh crore in October showing trajectory of economic recovery
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
Myanmar hardline monk Wirathu surrenders before Police

Myanmar’s fugitive ultranationalist monk Ashin Wirathu surrendered before the police in Yangon on Monday. He has been evading arrest since May last year after an arrest warrant was issued against him for allegedly inciting disaffection with the government.

Monk Wirathu is known for his hardline views on Rohingyas. Wirathu was accused of hate speech for which Facebook closed his page in 2018.

The National Monks Council had also banned him from making speeches for one year but it was not strictly enforced.

He is also known to be pro-military and opposed to the state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Before surrendering to the police, he spoke to a monk’s association in Yangon.

He said that the government has disrespected a ‘son of Buddha’ by bringing a case against him.
He called upon the monks to ‘do their duty in this election’, reports Reuters.

