Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister
India extends $15 mn grant assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties
British PM Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19
President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to three farm bills
Trump vows to end his country’s reliance on China once and for all if voted to power
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2020 06:04:11      انڈین آواز

Myanmar extends COVID-19 restrictions to new areas as count reaches 10,000

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Myanmar has brought more areas under the stay at home restrictions as COVID 19 cases reached close to 10,000 on Saturday. In an announcement on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Sports ordered that eleven new areas under Mon state, Mandalay region, Bago region, and Ayeyawady regions will have to observe stay at home restrictions to effectively control the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The people from these regions are ordered to stay at home with government employees to work in rotation from home and office in a two week cycle. Excluding essential services and people working at ports, communications, banking and financial institutions, other offices and companies, work places have been ordered to be closed temporarily.

In her report to people about the latest COVID 19 situation on Saturday, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi called upon people to observe health guidelines like wearing masks, regular hand washing and social distancing norms. She also cautioned people not to try household remedies to cure coronavirus infection based on social media recommendations.

In the meanwhile, to deal with the growing cases of Corona infection straining the civilian health facilities, the Myanmar military Tatmadaw is preparing hospital facilities for approximately 1500 persons. It has assembled 40 medical teams with 15 members each to provide treatment to civilians.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is sc ...

French Open: Simona Halep enters 2nd round; Stan Wawrinka knocks out Andy Murray

AMN In Tennis, top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 to rea ...

IPL Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi last tonight. The KKR ...

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!