Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

WEB DESK

A court in Myanmar has found the former State Counsellor and deposed head of the civilian government Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption. The court sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi for 6 years in jail, says Reuters. The court has found her guilty of misusing funds from a health and education organisation named Daw Khin Kyi Foundation established by her in the memory of her late mother. She faced charges of building a home for the organisation and leasing government-owned land to it at a concessional rate.

She has been kept in solitary confinement in the capital city of Naypyidaw. She has already been sentenced to 11 years in prison in other cases.

The 77-year-old Nobel Peace prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi is facing at least 18 cases under the military government of Myanmar which took power in February last year immediately after her party National League for Democracy (NLD) swept the national elections in the country.

She could potentially face a very long jail term if convicted under the charges levelled against her. So far, she has been sentenced to 17 years in jail on six charges. Suu Kyi faces charges from graft to violating electoral rules, to illegal import of communication equipment among others.

