Myanmar: 12 people killed in police firing

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 12 people were killed in firing by the security forces as the protests against the military government in Myanmar continued for the 42nd day yesterday. According to media reports, 5 people were killed and several others injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay. One person was killed in Pyay and two in Yangon where three were also killed overnight in police firing on the protestors. A truck driver in Chauk died in a police firing.

Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said that more than 70 people have been killed during widespread protests against the military seizure in Myanmar on February 1. Meanwhile, the acting leader of the country’s ousted civilian government Mahn Win Khaing Than addressed the public for the first time yesterday and vowed to pursue a revolution to overturn the junta.