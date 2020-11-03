My govt works for development of all sections of people: PM Modi

AMN / PATNA

Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi has said the NDA government follows the Mantra of ‘Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas’ and works for the development of all sections of people. Seeking votes in favour of NDA at an election rally at Forbisganj in Araria district, Mr Modi said, there was a time when Bihar was only recognized because of all the negative things. He said, he does not need to tell people who were responsible for this negative image of the state.

Mr Modi said, the public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today, they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there’s a chance.

The BJP leader said, people of Bihar have shown the world that they are very enthusiastic about democracy, as they have come out to vote even in times of Corona virus. This is democracy’s power and every Bihari’s devotion for it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds.

Mr Modi congratulated the Election Commission for the conduct of elections in such tough times with extra preparations and precautions.