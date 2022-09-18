Muslims in India face challenges in accessing jobs: Oxfam India

AMN / NEW DELHI

Oxfam India’s latest ‘India Discrimination Report 2022’ has revealed that Muslims in India continue to face multidimensional challenges in accessing salaried jobs and income through self-employment as compared to non-Muslims.

India Discrimination Report 2022 highlights bias in accessing jobs livelihoods and agricultural credits. The report also states that 15.6% of the Urban Muslim population aged 15 and above were engaged in regular salaried jobs whereas 23.3% of Non-Muslims were engaged in regular salaried jobs. These stats are of 2019-20.

“The lower employment for urban Muslims attributes 68% to discrimination. In 2019-20, 70% of the difference between Muslim and non-Muslim engaged as salaried workers was due to discrimination,” it said.

The report further states that self-employed SC/ST people earn Rs 5,000 less than non-SC/ST people. Discrimination here accounts for 41% of this gap.

The report further states that the rural SC/ST population is facing high discrimination in employment the report states.

Data showed an unequal income among rural SC and ST casual wage workers was majorly 79% because of discrimination in 2019-20, a sharp increase of 10% from the previous year.

In rural areas, Muslims witnessed a 17% hike in unemployment in the first quarter of COVID.

For salaried workers during Covid, Muslims emerge as the most affected group for which the percentage figures went up from 11.8 to 40.9 in rural areas, the corresponding increase for SC/ST (5.6 to 28.3) and general category (5.4 to 28.1) being less than that, it said.