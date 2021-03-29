Municipal Councilor and a police personnel attain martyrdom in terrorist attack at Municipal Office in Sopore

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a Municipal Councilor and a police personnel attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack at Municipal Office in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district this afternoon.

Official sources said that a Councilor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad received grievous injuries in the attack and succumbed to their injuries. Another councillor Shamus-ud-Din Peer sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the assailants. Further details are awaited.