Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai starts administration of intranasal Covid19 vaccine iNCOVACC

AMN

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai – MCGM has started administering the intranasal Covid -19 vaccine iNCOVACC. The vaccination drive began yesterday at 24 centers, one in every civic ward, across the city. The vaccine is being administered to those above the age of 60 and eligible six months after their second dose of either Covishield or Covaxin.

iNCOVACC vaccine is administered through on-spot registration. The names and addresses of all vaccination centers in 24 wards are being published daily on the Twitter account of MCGM. The Corporation administration has appealed to the eligible Mumbaikars to take the preventive dose of the vaccine.